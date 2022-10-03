Wife pushes husband off 5th floor over second marriage dispute. The unnamed deceased victim, who was a pharmacist, used to work abroad. He had come back to Egypt for vacation. His wife who came to know about the second marriage of the deceased pharmacist. Due to which she called over her brother, father and some thugs to her house to force her husband to divorce his second wife.

According to reports, when the victim refused to do so. They tortured him badly and then pushed him off from 5th floor balcony in front of his son.

The dispute arose because the victim got married second time and his in-laws wanted him to sign some documents in favor of his first wife. After he surrendered to their demands, he was thrown off the balcony. Later, they took his body to a hospital alleging that he committed suicide.

On the day of the incident, the victim sent messages to his sister and second wife asking them for help as a number of people linked to the first wife were coming to his house to force him to divorce the second wife.

However, during interrogation the contradictory and confused statements of the victim’s wife and her family came to the fore. This statement raising the suspicion of the police. The report said that after interrogation, they confessed to killing her.

Public Prosecution ordered handing the child’s responsibility to his grandmother, his father’s mother, as per a recommendation by an expert.

All of the seven people are detained. Moreover, the crime also sparked a debate on social media, some of who demanded maximum punishment for the culprits.