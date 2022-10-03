Transgender to serve in federal capital police

The transgender people will also work as federal police officers, according to a report on Sunday.

Applications have been invited for this purpose. Recruitment for 1668 positions has been made public in an advertisement for the federal capital police.

Transgender people were invited to apply based on the gender listed on their National Identity Card.

The candidate may also submit an application for self-acquired gender identity in accordance with the Transgender Act’s guidelines. According to a police spokesperson, hiring transgender candidates will be based on overall merit.

Holders of a Matriculation certificate must pass all tests.