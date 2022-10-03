RDA urges departments to control illegal housing schemes

The Metropolitan Planning Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has requested the departments concerned to help control illegal growth of private housing schemes in Rawalpindi district.

RDA spokesman while talking to APP informed that the authority on the directives of Director General (DG) RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa had requested different departments including Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi, Chaklala Cantonment Board, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, District Council Rawalpindi and Tehsil Councils of Rawalpindi for cooperation to control mushroom growth of illegal private housing schemes and land sub-divisions in the district.

He said that RDA had also requested Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority to stop private TV channels from airing advertisements of illegal housing societies.

RDA had also requested FIA to initiate action against those individuals and firms who were uploading TVCs and advertisements on social media to sell plots of illegal and unapproved housing schemes, he added. He said, RDA is a controlling agency to accord permission and No Objection Certificate to private housing schemes in light of the relevant provisions of Punjab Development Authority Land-Use (Classification, Reclassification and Redevelopment) Rules 2021.

The spokesman said that the civic body following the increasing complaints against the owners of illegal private housing societies’ looting spree in shape of advertisements on TV channels and social media had taken concrete steps to save citizens from fraudsters.