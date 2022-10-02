Billie Eilish reveals the Must-Haves in her backstage rider

If Billie Eilish has these snacks backstage, she’ll be happier than ever. So, what’s in Billie’s official rider in her contract? The “Ocean Eyes” singer shared what essentials she likes to have before she hits the stage for her performances and appearances, including one very specific kind of bread.

“It’s called schar, which is this gluten free brand from Germany,” the musician said of her preferred choice of backstage carbs in an Apple Music TikTok. “I have that and I always have peanut butter and jelly.”

What else does the pop star crave? She added in the Sept. 30 video, “I always have like crackers and chips and salsa and guacamole. I always have pineapple and watermelon and tajin.”

As for drinks, Billie keeps it to lemonade, chocolate milk and Poppi, which is a low-sugar probiotic sparkling soda that she loves.

Another item on the 20-year-old’s list is “lots of ice, lots of water” and peanut butter pretzels (of course).

Even if the Grammy Award winner can’t get everything she wants, she said that she’s content with just two things.

“If I just have chips and salsa, I’m good,” Billie said. “Anywhere I am, OK, that’s good enough. I’m good.”

The “bad guy” singer is currently closing off her Happier Than Ever World Tour with a stop on Sept. 30 in Perth, Australia, according to her website. We can only hope the stop the phenom’s concert goes tumble-free, unlike her 2022 Coachella performance where she fell onstage after tripping on a square object. She definitely needed some chips and salsa after that show.