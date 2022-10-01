Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s FIRST pics from wedding celebrations in Delhi out!

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding functions have started. The couple is set to tie the knot after a delay of two years. On September 29, the couple celebrated their mehendi function in New Delhi. Recently, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal revealed that they formalised their union two-and-a-half years ago, and are now celebrating their union with friends and family. The wedding festivities have begun and first pictures from the celebrations are out now.

The pictures of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding festivities are out. They look adorably in love. Richa Chadha is beautiful in a custom made outfit by Rahul Mishra and Ali Fazal looks dapper in an angrakha by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Richa and Ali have chosen a friend’s home with sprawling lawns for their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. The place also has the value of nostalgia as it is close to where Richa studied. Speaking about the decor of their pre-wedding festivities, it will be heavily inspired by nature with elements including wood, florals and jute.

Richa Chadha will be decked up in custom-made outfits by Kresha Bajaj and Rahul Mishra for her pre-wedding functions. On the other hand, her husband-to-be, Ali Fazal, will be dressed up in outfits by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla and Shantanu Nikhil. The food menu will include Richa’s favourite dishes from Delhi – Rajouri Garden ke Choley Bhature to Natraj Ki Chaat.