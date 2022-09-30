Man arrested for attacking dengue workers

The police on Thursday arrested an accused for allegedly attacking dengue workers’ team in the limits of Airport police station Rawalpindi. According to a police spokesman, police have arrested the accused named Muhammad Khan, who allegedly attacked the dengue workers and registered a case against him.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that the government departments were working for the elimination of dengue in Rawalpindi and any kind of interference and resistance would not be tolerated at all. Meanwhile, as many as 100 more patients tested positive for the dengue virus in the Rawalpindi district during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 2,148.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr. Sajjad Mehmood on Thursday said that among the new cases, 49 patients had arrived from Potohar Town urban area; 20 from Rawalpindi Cantonment; 13 from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi 12 from Chaklala Cantonment; four from Potohar rural three from Taxila Cantonment; two each from Gujjar Khan and Murree and one from Kahutta.

Dr. Sajjad added that 278 patients were admitted to the city’s allied hospitals, including 114 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 92 to the District Headquarters Hospital and 72 to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 166 tested positive, with 125 belonging to Rawalpindi. The health officer, giving details of the punitive actions, said that the district administration collaborated with allied departments, registering 2,283 FIRs, sealed 565 premises, issued Challans to 7,171, notices to 9,511 and a fine of Rs5,791,416 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the district.