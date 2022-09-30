West African leaders arrive in Mali to mediate ICoast soldier crisis

A high-level mission from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) arrived in Mali Thursday to try to resolve a diplomatic crisis sparked by Bamako’s detention of soldiers from Ivory Coast, AFP reported. Gambian President Adama Barrow and his Ghanaian counterpart Nana Akufo-Addo landed separately at Bamako airport around midday and headed for the Malian president’s office. The Togolese head of state, Faure Gnassingbe, was expected to join the mission but was instead represented by his minister of foreign affairs, Robert Dussey, who confirmed his presence in the Malian capital in a message to an AFP correspondent. The mission is supposed to leave Thursday afternoon. Mali and Ivory Coast are locked in a diplomatic row over the fate of 46 Ivorian soldiers arrested on July 10 upon arrival at Bamako airport.