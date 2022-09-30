ICAP, ICMAP awards Adamjee Insurance with 1st position for second consecutive year

Adamjee Insurance Company Limited, Pakistan’s leading insurance company, has been honoured with the first position in the Insurance category at Best Corporate & Sustainability Report Awards 2021 by ICAP & ICMAP for the second consecutive year. Muhammad Asim Nagi – Chief Financial Officer received the Award from ICAP and ICMAP Council Members on behalf of Adamjee Insurance. The award recognizes Adamjee Insurance’s commitment to presenting accurate, transparent, relevant and timely corporate information in compliance with regulatory requirements to its shareholders and stakeholders.

Muhammad Ali Zeb – Chief Executive Officer commented, “We feel greatly honoured to receive this prestigious award which clearly demonstrates Adamjee’s focus on corporate accountability, transparency and efficient reporting systems. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the employees and stakeholders of Adamjee Insurance who are the reason behind our success.”