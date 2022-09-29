American Business Forum welcomes new U.S ambassador to Pakistan

American Business Forum (ABF) hosted a welcome dinner reception at the Royal Palm Golf Club in honor of the United States Ambassador to Pakistan Ambassador H.E. Donald Blome during his inaugural visit to Lahore. ABF President Vaseem Anvar highlighted the importance of U.S.Pakistan business relationship and the potential of further strengthening trade ties and enhancing U.S Investment into Pakistan.

ABF members highlighted the challenges US companies face in Pakistan. They also shared policy suggestions for improving trade ties between Pakistan and the U.S.

ABF President Vaseem Anvar stated, “I must say it was an insightful event. We have discussed strategies and prospects to increase the footprint and impact of American companies in Pakistan. We highlighted the historic, longstanding ties between the two countries and underscored Pakistan’s desire to further develop this relationship on the basis of mutual respect, trust, and interest. We also discussed strengthening Pakistan’s business environment and building the capacities of Pakistani institutions focused on investment promotion in their efforts to improve the ecosystem for foreign direct investment, and, most importantly, to increase the bilateral trade and investment between the United States and Pakistan.”

U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Donald Blome thanked the ABF members for their warm welcome, highlighted the tremendous role of U.S. – Pakistan trade, and expressed his admiration for ABF member companies in diverse sectors of the economy. Ambassador Blome also discussed the immense potential of enhancing trade, commerce and business between the United States and Pakistan. “The United States bilateral commercial relationship with Pakistan is a vehicle for growing both of our economies, and I am proud that the United States is Pakistan’s largest export market, and one of its largest investors.”