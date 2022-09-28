Mosaddek shines as Bangladesh sweep UAE in T20 series

DUBAI: Mosaddek Hossain played a key role with both bat and ball as Bangladesh beat United Arab Emirates by 32 runs in Dubai on Tuesday to sweep the two-match T20 series. Bangladesh made 169-5 after opener Mehidy Hasan’s 46 off 37 balls provided a solid platform before Mosaddek (27) and Liton Das (25) kept the runs flowing. Yasir Ali and Nurul Hasan gave the innings some late impetus in an unbroken stand of 32 over the final three overs. Sixteen-year-old Aayan Afzal Khan, a left-arm spinner, took 2-33 with Aryan Lakra sending down three tidy overs to return figures of 1-14.

UAE slumped to 29-4 in response after losing three wickets for just two runs, with Mosaddek removing Aryan Lakra and Vriitya Aravind with successive deliveries. Captain Chundangapoyil Rizwan and Basil Hameed battled gamely in a partnership of 90 but the required run rate was too much for UAE. Hameed fell for 42 in the penultimate over while Rizwan finished unbeaten on 51 from 36 balls, recording his first international T20 half-century as UAE ended on 137-5.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 169-5 in 20 overs (Mehidy Hasan 46; Aayan Afzal Khan 2-33) vs UAE 137-5 in 20 overs (Chundangapoyil Rizwan 51 not out, Basil Hameed 42; Mosaddek Hossain 2-8)

Toss: UAE

Result: Bangladesh won by 32 runs.