Gold price in Pakistan today 28 September 2022 is being sold for Rs. 119340 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 139200 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 28 September 2022

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs. 139200 Rs. 127599 Rs. 121800 Rs. 104400 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs. 119340 Rs. 109394 Rs. 104423 Rs. 89505 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs. 11934 Rs. 10939 Rs. 10442 Rs. 8951

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.