Prince Mohammad bin Salman named Saudi Arabia’s first prime minister

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman issued on Tuesday a Royal Decree appointing Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

However, the weekly session of the Cabinet, which the King attends, will be held under his chairmanship, one Royal Decree read.

The Crown Prince’s appointment was made with giving an exemption to the provision of Article 56 of the Basic Law of Governance, and the relevant provisions contained in the Law of the Council of Ministers.

In another Royal Decree, the King restructured the Council of Ministers, headed by the Crown Prince. King Salman also issued a decree appointing Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid Bin Salman as Minister of Defense. Yousef Bin Abdullah Al-Benyan has been appointed new minister of education. The King appointed Talal Bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi as assistant minister of defense.

The following are the ministers who keep their portfolios after the reshuffle: Prince Mansour Bin Miteb, minister of state; Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman, minister of energy; Prince Turki Bin Muhammad Bin Fahd, minister of state; Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Bin Faisal, minister of sports; Prince Abdulaziz Bin Saud Bin Naif, minister of interior; Prince Abdullah Bin Bandar, minister of the National Guard; Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Bin Abdullah, minister of foreign affairs; Prince Badr Bin Abdullah Bin Farhan, minister of culture; Sheikh Saleh Bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh, minister of state; Dr. Abdullatif Al-Sheikh, minister of Islamic affairs, call and guidance; Dr. Waleed Al-Samaani, minister of justice; Dr. Muttalib Al-Nafisah, minister of state; Dr. Musaed Bin Muhammad Al-Aiban, minister of state; Dr. Ibrahim Al-Assaf, minister of state; Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, minister of Hajj and Umrah; Dr. Essam Bin Saad Bin Saeed, minister of state for Shoura Council affairs; and Dr. Majed Al-Qasabi, minister of commerce and acting minister of media.

The ministers also include Muhammad Al-Sheikh, minister of state; Eng. Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, minister of environment, water and agriculture; Khalid Al-Issa, minister of state; Adel Al-Jubeir, minister of state for foreign affairs; Majed Al-Hogail, minister of municipal and rural affairs and housing; Muhammad Al-Jadaan, minister of finance; Eng. Abdullah Al-Sawaha, minister of communications and information technology; Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi, minister of human resources and social development; Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh, minister of state; Bandar Alkhorayef, minister of industry and mineral resources; Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser, minister of transport and logistics; Ahmed Al-Khateeb, minister of tourism; Eng. Khalid Al-Falih, minister of investment; Faisal Al-Ibrahim, minister of economy and planning; and Fahd Al-Jalajel, minister of health.