Police forms committee to probe torture on journalist

A five-member special investigation committee led by SSP (investigation) has been formed to probe public torture and firing on the bureau chief of a national news channel.

The journalists associated with the print and electronic mediums staged a protest demonstration in front of the regional police officer office on Tuesday and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the incident.

Mian Munawar, bureau chief of a local TV channel, was thrashed publically by more than one dozen people on Sattiana Road on way home on Sunday night. The culprits also pumped bullets into the vehicle of Munawar and some of them also resorted to aerial firing when their accomplices were torturing Munawar. The culprits also recorded the footage of torture which was also shared with the journalists and on social media as well.

The incident took place just one day after a video of Munawar which went viral on social media. In the video Munawar and SHO Rail Bazaar, Qalab-e-Abbas exchanged hot arguments in the police station over an issue. Peoples Colony police registered a case against the unidentified people and the Punjab interior minister Hashim Dogar assured the journalist’s fraternity that culprits would be arrested within 48-hours.

After the video went viral, Munawar issued a video explanation claiming that it was a four months old video and some friends reconciled after the incident. The City Police Officer, Omer Saeed, issued the order for the committee and SSP (investigation) Muhammad Ajmal will be the convener of the committee. SP Madina Town, Muhammad Nabil, DSP Peoples Colony Circle Muhammad Tariq, DSP Batala Colony Khalid Mehmood and SHO Peoples Colony will be the members of the Special Investigation Committee.

Issuing order for the committee, the City Police Officer, Omer Saeed tasked it to trace/arrest the accused involved in FIR (1184/22) registered with the Peoples Colony police. The committee will supervise the efforts of investigation officer, Muhammad Waris and ensure finalization of the investigation purely on merit within the stipulated period.

“If required by the committee, DSP Legal, Shahzad Alyana will provide legal assistance in the investigation process. DSP CIA, Mudassar Hanif, will provide human intelligence/resources whereas Muhammad Javeed of CDU will provide the technical support for the arrest of the accused,” the order reads.

On Tuesday, the RPO, Mooen Masood, flanked by his subordinates also held meeting with the journalists and assured them that justice would be dispensed. He also assured them that stern departmental action would be taken if any policeman was found involved in the case.