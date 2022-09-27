Momina Mustehsan gets featured on Times Square

Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan gets a feature at New York Times Square for raising climate change awareness among people. Momina Mustehsan, who served as ‘Artist of the Month’ for music streaming platform Spotify, appeared at Times Square with her message about the alarming climate change situations across the world, highlighting the latest catastrophic floods in Pakistan. “Today, It is Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country,” the ‘Baari’ singer warned with the hashtag ‘ClimateEmergency’ in her message, as she represented women artists of Pakistan. “More than 1/3rd of Pakistan is affected by devastating floods caused by climate change. It’s time we all come together to help those who need it, and to uplift each other for a better tomorrow.” It is pertinent to mention that the record monsoon rains and glacial melt in northern areas of the country had resulted in catastrophic floods. The disastrous climate challenge has impacted nearly 33 million people in Pakistan, sweeping away homes, crops, bridges, roads and livestock, with the total damage amounting to $30 billion.