Punjab Population Welfare Dept observes World Contraception Day

Population Welfare Department, Government of Punjab, organized a ceremony to celebrate World Contraception Day 2022 in Lahore on Monday. The ceremony was organized to create awareness on family planning and balance between population and resources. The ceremony started with recitation of the Holy Quran. Deputy Director IEC Muhammad Akhtar Bhatti welcomed guests of the ceremony and expressed his gratitude for a huge gathering on the occasion. Senior Medical Officer Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr. Amjad Ramzan gave a detailed briefing while highlighting the need and significance of family planning. CEO FPAP Syed Kamal Shah shared the role and contribution of NGO sector for Population Welfare. Additional Secretary (Technical) Dr. Nyla Altaf apprised the participants regarding the role of field staff in bringing about the change in behavior and practices of general population on family planning. Deputy Director (IEC), Muhammad Akhtar Bhatti presented a show reel on the occasion to highlight major activities and achievements of the Population Welfare Department.

Speaking at the occasion, Director General Population Welfare Department, Saman Rai said, “Punjab is the most populous province of Pakistan, which calls for extensive planning and reforms in the province. Population Welfare Department has attained a key role in the overall betterment of Punjab’s landscape, as the performance of all other departments depend upon population growth. We, as a department, are focused on promoting balance between resources and population. The very balance in resources and population is the key to healthy mother & child, education and social protection for all”. Towards the end of the ceremony, prize money and certificates were distributed among the winners of “Poster and Short Film & Documentary Competition” held by Population Welfare Department on the theme of family planning. All posters and documentaries of the said competition were beautifully displayed on the occasion, which became an attraction for all the participants. Furthermore, appreciation shields were awarded to the chief guest and dignitaries to acknowledge their efforts and support to the department.