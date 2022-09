The Rabiul Awwal moon has not been sighted and the Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) will be celebrated on Sunday, October 9.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was headed by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad announced the moon for the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal was not sighted across the country and therefore, the new lunar month will commence from Sep 28 and 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal (Eid Milad-un-Nabi) will be celebrated on October 9 (Sunday).