Eid Miladun Nabi celebrations to be greater in history of Pakistan: PM

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan maintained that the celebrations for Rabiul Awwal 12 in Islamabad will be greater in the history of Pakistan, adding that the event will be celebrated all over the country with zeal and zest.

Imran Khan made this comment while chairing a high-level meeting on the preparations for 12th Rabiul Awwal and received a detailed briefing over it.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Noorul Haq Qadri, Shafqat Mahmood, special assistants Shahbaz Gill, Usman Dar, Senator Faisal Javed, MNA Amir Mahmood Kayani and other concerned officers.

Additionally, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Senator Saifullah Niazi and Dr Ata-ur-Rehman participated in the meeting over a video link.

PM requests Muslims to care for environment

PM Imran Khan pleaded with the Muslims that they should have been the leading environmentalists caring for our future generations.

In a tweet on his social media account Wednesday, he said, “Almost 1,500 years ago, our Holy Prophet (PBUH) emphasised that our actions on this earth must consider their impact on our future generations.

While citing a dictum, he said that Hazrat Ali (AS) emphasised the same in which he said the “work for this world as if you will live forever and work for here-after as if you will die tomorrow.”