Why PTE merged into PTI?

Every one of you must have heard the news that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Eithad (PTE) was merged into Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in my meeting with former prime minister Imran Khan.

I started PTE with the vision of serving the masses and my homeland, and I worked hard to fulfill my early teenage dream. The PTE held successful rallies and worked tirelessly to resolve the issues of the masses. As you can see, political parties always enter into alliances that are needed at the time, and as you know, the manifesto and ideology of our party were unity and there is no harm in entering an alliance for the betterment of Pakistan.

By the grace of Almighty Allah, we started our party and the ideology behind starting our party was the voice of the hearts of the masses, due to which millions of people joined us with an open heart.

Leaders from all political parties, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), met me and offered to join ranks with them, but I preferred to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after listening to the voice of my conscience. I was not convinced by anyone but was convinced by the voice of my conscience.

After looking into the manifestos of Imran Khan and my party PTE, I came to know that we were on the same page in terms of goals and as a Muslim it is our duty to always take the right side, not the evil side. That’s why I chose the right side and joined PTI.

We are standing by Imran Khan’s side and will continue to stand by him through thick and thin. I had many offers, but I refused to accept these positions and instead decided to join the PTI. I have held several meetings with the PTI leaders to discuss terms and conditions, and after that I consulted with my party members who supported my decision to join Imran Khan and to join PTI.

So, it was the decision of my people. I have met almost all the position holders of the PTI before meeting the former PM and to formally announce joining his party.

I didn’t join the PTI to get power, because first of all, the green flag is our identity, then other things come, and Imran Khan is a true Pakistani, and I also stand with him as a true Pakistani. I have also dedicated myself to my homeland as I am basically a soldier of Pakistan and the son of the soil. We need to understand that Pakistan is above all the positions and Imran Khan is a true Pakistani. I am standing by his side as a true Pakistani and will accept the decisions of the party leadership to serve the masses.

I had made up my mind in my early teens that I would start my own party that would represent Muslims, but due to financial struggle and framework, after 23 years, I was able to establish PTE and when I found Imran Khan with the same spirit, I joined hands with him.

Imran Khan, being a great leader, had prior knowledge about my political and social background because he had checked all of these before the meeting. Almighty Allah has given Imran Khan a pure heart and he has a positive approach towards all. Pakistan will never find such an honest, pure-hearted, and loyal leader and we should respect him and the whole nation is supporting him.

I always wanted my nation to stand united and come out of groupings, and I think there is nothing wrong with entering into an alliance with someone who is going through the same struggles as you. That’s why I don’t mind meeting any Pakistani who works for the betterment of the people.

I will, under the leadership of Imran Khan, contest the NA seat as a PTI candidate in Tehsil Depalpur constituency NA-137 because it is my hometown and I have worked in the constituency over the past many years. And it was also a desire of the people of my constituency that I take part in elections. I will continue welfare work, including establishing educational institutes, and even in the flood situation, we have distributed essential items and are working on their rehabilitation. The nation must support and vote for Imran Khan to bring him back into power.

The writer is a renowned politician and social activist. He is a senior leader of PTI and candidate from constituency NA-137 Okara. He tweets at @ChAurangzebPTI