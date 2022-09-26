Pak army helicopter crashes in Harnai Balochistan, 6 martyred

RAWALPINDI: Six personnel of Pak Army were martyred in a helicopter crash in Balochistan’s Harnai, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations.

According to ISPR, the helicopter crashed in Harnai, last night and as a result six of army personnel including two pilots were martyred.

The helicopter was on the flying mission in Harnai, when it crashed.

The martyred include, Major Muhammad Munib Afazl, Major Khurram Shahbaz, Naik Jaleel, Sobedar, Abdul Wahid, Sepoy, Muhammad Imran and Shoaib.

Earlier, a Pak Army aviation helicopter with important personalities aboard, including Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali went missing in Balochistan’s Lasbela district and later its wreckage was found.

According to the military’s media wing, the military helicopter was on a flood relief operation in Lasbela.

DG ISPR, Major General Babar Iftikhar had confirmed the news that all the six officers and soldiers including Corps Commander Southern Command, Lt General Sarfraz Ali embraced martyrdom.