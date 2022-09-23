Say bonjour to the first look at ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3

It’s time to say “Bonjour!” to Emily in Paris once more. On Sept. 22, Netflix released a glimpse at the Darren Star-created comedy’s highly anticipated third season, which stars Lily Collins as the titular character. In the chic images, we get a closer look at what Emily, Mindy, Gabriel and Sylvie are up to following the events of season two. For those who need a refresher, the finale saw Emily faced with an impossible choice: Join Sylvie at her new marketing agency or stay loyal to her longtime American boss Madeline. Her romantic life was equally in shambles. While Emily’s boyfriend Alfie asked her to try long distance as he prepared for a return to London, she felt herself still being drawn to Gabriel.

Unfortunately for Emily, Gabriel had since reconnected with his ex-girlfriend Camille. Mon dieu, right?

But fans are inclined to believe that Emily chooses Alfie, as Netflix announced in April that Lucien has been upgraded to a series regular. And frankly, that might be best for Emily since Alfie seems to bring out a carefree side to her-at least, according to Lucien. Sure, he might be biased, but as he told E! News in December, “I think Emily needs someone that can just take her out of her bubble of working so hard.”

We’re listening…

“I think Alfie gives her a great gateway to just be free and open and just to explore herself for herself without having to worry about anyone else,” Lucien teased. “She can just be herself with Alfie. So if Alfie is that guy for her long-term, who knows?”