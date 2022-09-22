Contempt case: Imran Khan apologizes before IHC

As the hearing for the contempt of court case against Imran Khan began on Thursday, the chairman of the PTI, unexpectedly apologized before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for his controversial comments about Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a rally in Islamabad on August 20.

The case was heard by a larger bench of five judges headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah. The larger bench of the court also includes Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar.

Imran Khan entered the courtroom with strict security.

Today, the court was set to frame charges against the former prime minister during the hearing. However, Imran Khan offered an apology at the outset of the hearing.

“I apologize if I crossed any line. It won’t happen again. I never intended to hurt the sentiments of the court,” Imran Khan said while assuring the court of never committing “such an act again,” Khan said.

He also requested the court to allow him to apologize to judge Zeba Chaudhry in person.

At this, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that the court is not framing charges against Imran Khan today.

“The court values your statement [given] before the court. You understood the gravity of your statement, we appreciate that,” IHC CJ Minallah said, directing the PTI chair to submit a written affidavit for what Khan said in court.

However, the court recorded his statement and adjourned the hearing till October 3.