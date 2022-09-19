The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered the authorities to remove sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) from the case against Imran Khan for threatening a female judge.

A two-member bench, headed by IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Athar Minallah had reserved the verdict on PTI’s plea.

“I am repeatedly asking you that during the investigation, anything came out other than Imran Khan’s speech? You said no, nothing more has come out,” Chief Justice Athar Minallah said.

The chief justice also remarked that the sections of the anti-terrorism laws are being misused.

PTI chairman was booked in a case under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ACT) for making threatening remarks against an additional session judge and senior officials of the Islamabad Police in his speech.

The party had moved the IHC to grant Khan transit bail, but the court had directed the former PM to approach an ATC as it was a terror case.