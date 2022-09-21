BREAKING: Indian comedian Raju Srivastava dies: Raju Srivastav, a veteran comedian who was admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has died at the age of 58. Raju Srivastava had a heart attack on August 10 and was hospitalized after he complained of chest pain while running on a treadmill at the gym. He also underwent an angioplasty the same day. Raju Srivastava was on a life support system at AIIMS, Delhi. The comedian regained consciousness after 15 days on ventilator support. However, on September 1, after he ran a fever as high as 100 degrees, he was put on ventilator support again. Srivastava worked in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, and received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge” in 2005. He had featured in films like ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, ‘Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya’ and ‘Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon’ among others. Team India Forums would like to extend our heartfelt condolence to Raju’s family. May his soul rest in peace. As known, the late comedian’s fight to survive was indeed a long one where his health would continuously deteriorate after being admitted in the hospital. Since the past several weeks, he was on ventilator support barely showing signs of improvement. After this long struggle for survival, he finally succumbed and left for the heavenly abode. BREAKING: Indian comedian Raju Srivastava dies Breaking: Renowned comedian Raju Shrivastav passes away. Was undergoing treatment in AIIMS for the last 42 days after suffering heart attack. Rest in peace, sir. pic.twitter.com/70v4zOFoHO — Rajgopal (@rajgopal88) September 21, 2022