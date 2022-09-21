BREAKING: Indian comedian Raju Srivastava dies: Raju Srivastav, a veteran comedian who was admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has died at the age of 58. Raju Srivastava had a heart attack on August 10 and was hospitalized after he complained of chest pain while running on a treadmill at the gym. He also underwent an angioplasty the same day.

Raju Srivastava was on a life support system at AIIMS, Delhi. The comedian regained consciousness after 15 days on ventilator support. However, on September 1, after he ran a fever as high as 100 degrees, he was put on ventilator support again.

Srivastava worked in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, and received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge” in 2005. He had featured in films like ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, ‘Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya’ and ‘Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon’ among others.