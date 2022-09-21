Adam Levine cheats on pregnant wife. He has reportedly cheated on his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo. Rumours of him having an affair surfaced on the Internet, after Sumner Stroh, an Instagram model, spilled the tea about her alleged tryst with the Maroon 5 lead vocalist on TikTok on September 19. Adam Levin’s wife Behati Prinsloo is ‘very upset’ over his flirtatious conversations with other women.

A source tells Page Six the mother-of-two is heartbroken over her husband’s infidelity, but is committed to saving her family.

“He admitted that he went behind [Prinsloo’s] back and has been inappropriate,” a source told PEOPLE.

“He admitted that he acted like an idiot. She is still very upset though.”

Prinsloo, meanwhile, is “100 percent committed to her family” and added that Levine “is very understanding about her feelings.”

“He is trying his best to make things better,” the source said. “He never wants a divorce.

Levine “knows this was his mistake” and is ” committed to Behati and wants to make things work.”

