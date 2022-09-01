Navin Waqar is one of the famous celebrities of the Pakistani industry.

But very few people know the life-changing effect divorce had on her upto this point.

Having gained popularity after her super hit drama serial Humsafar, where she was selected with industry populars such as Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, the actor went on to have a very irregular personal life.

Navin Waqar tied the knot with actor and comedian Azfar Ali in 2012. But they separated in 2015 in a very public and chaotic divorce.

Recently, while promoting her upcoming movie Carma, she gave an interview to Gloss Etc by Maliha Rehman where she told how the divorce had impacted her.

“Of course, it was difficult for me to go through this tough time during my career because I was somebody who had just started,” she began, noting that she was still at a very impressionable stage.

“My first play was Humsafar, and it was just a blast that put me on the point, the good and bad things as well.”

During the interview, the actor was asked about the media’s association in her personal life. So, she said that the media’s involvement in her marriage and divorce made her realize that she doesn’t want to put that on social media.

“Since then, I’ve been more protective of my personal life,” she said.

“Every person goes through something or the other in their lives, and it leaves them with not such pleasant memories or experiences. Lesson learnt!”

The actor said after the whole disaster ended and she began collecting up the pieces, Waqar said she understood how strong she was to build herself stronger.

“It was a very difficult transition, to go from there and then pull yourself out of it and stand up again,” she said, adding, “It required a lot of strength.”

“This whole situation made me realize how strong I was to be able to step out of that and then build myself up again. It was a great transition period for me, and yes, that has absolutely made me into that person where I don’t want to share my personal life with others,” said Waqar.

She highlighted that she has now set limits and that she cannot allow people to see every phase of her life.

“I don’t allow people to get into my personal space anymore because I learned it the hard way.”