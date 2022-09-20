Ukrainian strike in Donetsk kills 13

Kremlin-backed authorities in the east Ukrainian city of Donetsk said Monday that a strike by Ukraine’s forces in the Russian-controlled city had left more than a dozen people dead. “Initial information shows that as a result of punitive shelling… in the Kuibyshevskyi district (of Donetsk), 13 civilians died. The number of people injured is being determined,” the Moscow-backed mayor of the city wrote in a social media statement carried by Russian news agencies. Donetsk, with a pre-war population of around one million people, has been partially controlled by Moscow-backed separatists since 2014. It was captured after street demonstrations ousted Ukraine’s Kremlin-friendly leader. The allegation that Ukraine had carried out a strike in Donetsk and the toll could not be independently verified. The Russian military on Monday meanwhile said it had targeted Ukrainian forces in several frontline regions, claiming to have inflicted both military casualties and damage to military hardware. It said it had launched “high-precision” strikes against Ukrainian military installations in the southern Ukraine city of Zaporizhzhia had destroyed US-supplied artillery. The Ukrainian presidency meanwhile said that Russian strikes across regions near fighting had killed 10 people and wounded 22 people.