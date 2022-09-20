Relief and rehabilitation activities continue in Sindh, Balochistan

Relief and rehabilitation activities are underway in the rain and flood-affected areas of northern Sindh. The NDMA, PDMA, SRSO, IGHDS and other social welfare organizations are working in collaboration with district administrations for the relief of the flood victims.

The rehabilitation work is being carried out at a rapid pace in different areas like Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki and other districts affected by recent rains and floods. Relief camps are functioning in these areas where cooked food, ration and medical treatment is being provided to the flood victims. Ration packets are also being delivered.

Free medical camps established by health department, Allama Iqbal Open University Regional Campus Sukkur, Pakistan Medical Association and PDMA are also functioning in the flood-affected districts.

Meanwhile, the focal person for the flood victims of Balochistan Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that relief activities were being continued to provide relief and rehabilitation to the flood victims of the province.

Speaking on occasion while distributing food and other essentials items, she said that the government believed in serving people regardless of race and color. She said that “our sole aim was only to serve humanity, we would not leave their brothers and sisters alone in this difficult time and would continue to help them as far as possible.”

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri also mingled with the flood victims and ensured them that rehabilitation was the government’s top priority.

Meanwhile, the people from different districts such as Lasbella, Uthal, Hub and other areas appreciated the relief and rehabilitation activities of the flood victims.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zahri said the provincial government would carry on to help affected people in the affected areas and their mission would continue until the normalcy was restored and the victims resettled in their homes.

She appealed to the federal, provincial governments and philanthropists to use all possible resources to make it possible for the victims to settle in their homes before the advent of winter to prevent any further humanitarian issue.