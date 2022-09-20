KP CM for early establishment of citizen facilitation centers

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday said the provision of best and fast public services to people at their doorsteps was the first priority of the provincial government. He was chairing a review meeting on e-governance and setting up citizen facilitation centers across the province.

He said that people access to public services would be made easy with completion of citizen facilitation centers, adding in near future various issuance of certificates including domicile, marriage certificate and other citizen services will be available online. In the briefing, it was told that initially 19 different services would be provided online for which web and mobile applications had been developed for online delivery of services.

The chief minister directed that establishment of facilitation centers at divisional level which should be completed in two months by ensuring all aspects of e-governance. He said that through initiation of e-governance, KP would become first province to start paperless work in offices. He said that in first phase the all proceedings and working of the provincial cabinet was being made paperless.

Meanwhile, the Information Technology (IT) Board of KP government has prepared a mobile application for conducting survey of the flood-affected houses in the province.

According to the Director General (DG) PDMA Sharif Hussain, a survey for payment of compensation for destroyed houses has begun from September 15, 2022. The survey teams consists of the representatives of district administration, Communication & Works (C&W), Health, Irrigation, Revenue and Education Departments and Pakistan Army, said a press release issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Monday.

Under the procedure, all details of the affected house along with National Identity Card (NIC) of the owner and other required documents will be uploaded on the application.

The survey, he said, was being carried out under a formally approved work plan and the compensation would be paid through cheques and ATM of the Bank of Khyber. The compensation would be distributed in a transparent and impartial manner in phases.

He said that the area wherein there is no branch of the BoK, the bank had been directed for establishment of additional branch and staff to facilitate the flood affected people.

Under the special package announced by the provincial government, the owners of the houses completely destroyed during monsoon would be given a compensation of Rs.0.4 million, while the owners of the partially destroyed houses would receive Rs160,000.