Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the high-level debate of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York from 19-23 September 2022.

The Prime Minister will outline concrete proposals for collectively tackling the existential threat posed by climate change.

He will also share Pakistan’s position and perspective on regional and global issues of concern including Jammu and Kashmir, which is one of the long-standing unresolved disputes on the UN agenda.

On the sidelines of the UNGA Session, the Prime Minister will participate in the Global Food Security Summit jointly organised by the African Union, European Union and the United States, and a Closed-door Leaders Gathering on COP-27 bringing together select world leaders to discuss climate change.

Earlier on September 16, the Prime Minister concluded his two-day visit to Samarkand on a ‘satisfactory note’ where he attended the Council of Heads of State (CHS) meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).