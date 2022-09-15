Selectors name Shan and Shaheen in Pakistan T20 World Cup squad

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket selectors, headed by former Test batsman Mohammad Wasim, on Thursday included star Test batsman Shan Masood and recovering pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi in a 15-member squad named for the Twenty20 World Cup to be held in Australia next month. Shaheen, 22, injured his knee while fielding during the first Test in Sri Lanka in July and missed the Asia Cup earlier this month. The lanky left-arm paceman will also miss the seven-match T20I series against England starting in Karachi from September 20 but chief selector Mohammad Wasim said his injury was being monitored. “We are assessing Shaheen’s injury and hope that he will be fit,” Wasim said in a press conference here at Gaddafi Stadium yesterday. This same 15-member squad will first head to New Zealand, where they play a T20I triangular series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch from October 7-14.

Shan has been recalled for the first time in a T20I side after his stellar performance in England’s county matches and T20 cricket. Top order batsman Fakhar Zaman could only find a place in the reserves as he hurt his knee during the Asia Cup, where he managed just 96 runs in six games. Mohammad Hasnain has edged out Shahnawaz Dahani, who has been dropped down to the reserves. There are not any major changes to the side that played the Asia Cup. Usman Qadir has retained his place despite playing just one match in the tournament. The selection committee resisted the inclusion of veteran 40-year-old Shoaib Malik, who has not played since last year’s World Cup despite a faltering middle-order. Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah have been retained despite their poor performances in the Asia Cup, where Pakistan lost the final to Sri Lanka.

All teams have until October 15 to make changes in their World Cup squads, leaving Pakistan with a chance to include Zaman in the main squad. Pakistan are placed in Group 2 of the Twenty20 World Cup with arch-rivals India, South Africa, Bangladesh and two qualifier teams who will come from the first round. They play India in a sell-out first match in Melbourne on October 23.

18-man outfit for England T20Is: The selectors have included uncapped all-rounder Aamer Jamal and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed in an 18-member national outfit named for the T20I series against England. Both players have impressed the selectors with their performance in the ongoing National T20 Cup. Shaheen and Fakhar are also absent from the squad for England series. “Fakhar has also been rested from the England T20Is so that he can recover from the knee injury he sustained when he landed awkwardly while fielding in the final of the Asia Cup,” chief selector Wasim said. Afridi is expected to resume bowling early next month and will join the national squad in Brisbane on October 15. “Wasim Junior has been included after recovering completely from the side strain he suffered during the Asia Cup,” the chief selector added.

Pakistan T20 World Cup and New Zealand tri-series squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir. Travelling reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani.

Squad for England series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir.