Lahore: Mentally challenged minor allegedly raped in Lahore. A 10-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified suspect in the Basti Chiragh Shah area of Lahore.

The victim’s father registered a complaint with the South Cantt Police Lahore on Tuesday. A case was registered under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Chief Minister Punjab Pervez Elahi has taken notice of the incident and has sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore. Elahi said that justice should be ensured for the victim’s family.

The 10-year-old is unable to talk and is mentally unwell. The victim’s name is Kiran. Kiran’s parents are both employees. Since they were not present at home, Kiran went out and came back with blood-stained clothes.

According to the first information report (FIR), the victim who had gone out of the house on Monday afternoon returned home at around 1:30 pm with blood stains on her clothes.

“My sister gave her a bath. Later in the day, she told me that my daughter was the victim of sexual abuse by someone,” the FIR quotes the complainant as saying.

The victim’s father has demanded the police arrest the suspect and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Meanwhile, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar took notice of the incident and ordered the immediate arrest of the suspects. “A medical examination of the victim is also being conducted,” he said in a statement.

Further, the CCPO said all resources will be used to trace and arrest the suspect.

He said the Gender Crime Cell teams were also collecting evidence at the scene of the crime.