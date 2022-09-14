Hadiqa takes responsibility to rebuild flood-affected villages

Veteran singer Hadiqa Kiani announced she has taken responsibility for the reconstruction of the villages affected by the floods in Balochistan.

She made the announcement in a post on Twitter.

“My most recent trip to Balochistan allowed me to meet the brave people who have lost almost everything,” Hadiqa Kiani wrote. “I have now taken it as my responsibility to rebuild the villages of Rabbi, Chattar & now Tamboo. Inshallah we will rebuild stronger than before with the guidance of Allah SWT.”

The artist posted a video in which she was interacting with flood victims.

The death toll from flash floods triggered by heavy rains in Balochistan has reahed to 270. More than 500,000 livestock was swept away and killed in the floods. Meanwhile, the torrential rains damaged a total of 185,000 houses as 65,000 were fully collapsed and 120,000 houses partially damaged.

Viral diseases grip the province with cases of respiratory, malaria, skin infections and snake bites have been reported too.