Is there a chance for Meghan Markle to become queen?

Queen Elizabeth II’s passing has made a massive change to the royal family’s line of succession.

Prince Charles, her eldest son, has ascended to the title of King, being the next in line. This is a rather extensive period of time reported for someone who has been preparing for the title since a very young and tender age. Prince William, the elder brother of Charles, is now immediately next in line.

In the final acts leading up to succession, the late Queen settled the issue of what Charles and Camilla’s title would be, giving her blessing to be Queen Consort.

There have been rumours that Charles might give up his throne and pass this role on to William, but there is no certain news to confirm this. According to the expert, Kate William, there are fewer chances of this happening.

He’s waited for this, and he’s sure he can do a good job of it. People suggest that Charles will abdicate because William and Kate [Middleton] are more popular, “Mr. Williams tells People. “That’s not the case. He’s absolutely convinced he can do a good job of it. “

Following William in line to the throne are his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who will succeed to the throne in this exact order.

According to this order, Prince Harry is now fifth in line to the throne. The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan made it rather clear that they would not be returning as senior royals in 2020 when they left the UK.

However, regardless of all their internal differences, they are still considered members of the Royal Family and still hold their titles.

They do have a chance to obtain the title and ascend to the throne.

If Harry were to ever become King, Meghan, his wife, would be Queen Consort. However, the chances of this actually happening are rather faint.