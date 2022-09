Badar Shehbaz appointed as media coordinator to PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Badar Shehbaz as his media coordinator with immediate effect.

“The Prime Minister has further been pleased to desire that all relevant stakeholders shall extend full cooperation to the Media Coordinator in discharge of duties,” said the notification issued on Thursday.

It may be mentioned here that Badar Shehbaz Warrich had earlier served as media advisor to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif. Badar Warrich has vast experience in communication and media field.