19 more die, 1,256 injured in floods

The monster monsoon floods across the country on Friday continued claiming further lives and inflicting losses to property as the total death count in various incidents reached 1,208 with 19 more deaths in past 24 hours and 1,256 individuals got injured since the onset of the rainy season.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a 24-hour situation report released on routine basis that accounted overall life, property, and infrastructure losses incurred by the heavy rains lashing out various parts of the country.

The maximum deaths were recorded in Sindh where 12 people died alongwith nine injured including a man and female died in Sanghar, two women and three children in Shaheed Benazirabad, two children drowned in stagnant water in Tando Allahyar, two children drowned in flood water in Dadu, one child died in Naushahro Feroze.

The heavy rains and flash floods caused deaths of three women and injured two children of Balochistan whereas further details were to follow.