Punjab govt to spend Rs22b on construction of 50 roads in Multan

The Punjab government is spending huge amount of Rs22 billion on the construction of highways in Multan and work on more than 50 roads including flyovers was in progress. Executive Engineer Highways Ghulam Nabi expressed these views while talking in office of public relations on Thursday.

He said that the construction of two-way road from Syedanwala Bypass Bosan road to Chenab river bank was underway at a cost of Rs one billion and added that the completion of project would widen the Bosan road to Head Muhammad Wala road by 80 feet and reduce the journey time between Multan to Bhakkar, Layyah and Taunsa Sharif.

Likewise, carriageway was being constructed from Sher Shah to Nishtar-II Shujaabad road along with Shujabad canal at a cost of Rs560 million. This project would reduce the distance between DG Khan and Motorway interchange, he added.

Ghulam Nabi further informed that Rs2.80 billion were being spent on the construction of Nadirabad flyover Muzaffarabad and it would be two stage in terms of its nature and the traffic would be kept flowing towards Sher Shah, Multan Cantt and Industrial Estate at the same time. The pile work was in progress on it and the project will be completed by 2024.

Similarly, work was underway on 21 kilometres long two-way road from the fertilizer factory to Matti Tal road at a cost of Rs 2.50 billion.

Moreover, the construction of the road up to Women University has been completed. Rs 1.20 billion funds were being spent on the construction of Tughluq Town Flyover in Multan city. The carriageway project from Shujaabad to Jalalpur Pirwala had been approved as Rs 2.50 billion would be spent on this mega project and the tender for the project would be floated soon, he concluded.