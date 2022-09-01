GB cabinet approves strategy for uplift of education sector

The Gilgit cabinet decided on Wednesday that the primary schools of the province will now have at least six rooms instead of two.

The Education and P&D Department will ensure maximum space is available for new rooms to accommodate additional students. It will also be mandatory for primary schools to have libraries and computer labs.

The cabinet has approved Public Speaking initiative for students of schools and colleges of GB to improve their interpersonal skills, confidence, personality development and employability. Public speaking professionals will be hired to train students to groom their personality.

The cabinet has approved MoU with Cambridge and Rural Empowerment for Institutional Development (REPID) to work in areas like out of school children, capacity building support, teacher training, learner’s assessment, textbook publishing, and consultancy services in education.

Furthermore, the Cabinet has approved conversion of Chilas Fort into a museum. It has also decided to preserve all archaeological sites in GB for promotion of tourism and safeguarding cultural heritage as per international standards. The cabinet also decided to establish PMRU and GIS Hub in the province. This is done to improve officer efficiency, transparency and accountability which are the main principles of good governance.