AJK PM announces Rs30m financial relief for flood affected people

While announcing his personnel financial relief of Rs30 million for flood affected people, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Wednesday said that despite financial crunch, the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir has contributed financial relief of Rs250 million to flood-ravaged people in Balochistan. The AJK prime minister disclosed this while talking on the occasion of a fund-raising event in the State metropolis. He said that torrential rains have caused havoc all across the country and Azad Kashmir too have suffered losses worth billions of rupees. He said that imposing cuts on the region’s budget amply demonstrated the federal government’s step-motherly attitude towards the government of Azad Kashmir. Hailing the party chairman for introducing a transparent charity system in the country, the PM said that the PTI chief Imran Khan is the man who introduced a use of charity and transparent funding system in Pakistan. He said that monsoon rains have also caused a lot of damage in Azad Kashmir. Infrastructure worth billions of rupees was destroyed. “Since the government of Azad Kashmir does not have enough resources, but despite that we mobilized the KORT, biggest NGO of Azad Jammu Kashmir and a package of Rs250 million including Rs100 million in cash and goods worth Rs150 million were dispatched to the affected areas of Balochistan,” he added.