Huge flood relief operation underway in Tank: DC

Deputy Commissioner Hameeedullah Khattak on Tuesday said that a huge flood relief operation was underway in flood-hit areas of District Tank. Talking to media here, the deputy commissioner said the district administration have launched immediate relief operations in the worst-affected areas. The food, medical aid, tents and other relief items were being provided to flood-affected people at their doorstep and relief camps.

He said that it was the top priority of the district administration to reach the most affected people for providing immediate relief. Appreciating the hectic rescue and relief efforts of Pak Army, Rescue 1122, Frontier Corps South, Frontier Constabulary, Tank Police, C&W, TMA and Health department, he said the district administration and all these departments were present on the ground to provide relief to flood affectees.

The deputy commissioner said the revenue teams led by Assistant Commissioners were in the field to collect information about the damages to ensure timely relief to the people affected in flash floods and torrential rains. Khattak said that “we are committed to reaching each flood-affected household in the district and provision of relief.” The deputy commissioner said that the air-dropped relief items were delivered to the affectees in three different villages including Garra Shada, Garra Mumraiz and Garra Jamal through helicopter of Pakistan Army. The land routes of these villages were cut off from the rest of the district due to the recent deluge.

Hameedullah Khattak said that land routes of more than ten villages had been restored with the use of heavy machinery. The flood-affected roads including Kaur Bazaar to Kot Azam road, Battyari, Kot Azam, Landori, Gomal, New Abadi, Garra Shahda had been restored, he said, added that filling of the damaged portions of these roads had been completed. The DC said the actual affectees were being provided immediate relief to ease their hardships.

He said that survey was yet underway to collect the details of household and roads partially damaged due to torrential rains and flash floods. Meanwhile, the residents of flood-hit village Garah Budha thanked the district administration for providing rations, tents, and hygiene kits at their doorsteps. They said the district administration staff personally reached them and provided relief goods on the spot.