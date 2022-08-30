Shah Rukh Khan has revived the La Trobe University PhD Scholarship named after him. This scholarship aims at providing opportunities for women PhD aspirants from India who are dedicated to making a meaningful impact in the world through their research degree. The registration for the scholarship started recently from August 18 and will go all the way until September 23. The first ever scholarship was announced at the 2019 festival at which SRK was the chief guest. The actor visited the university to launch this programme. India’s Gopika Kottantharayil Bhasi from Thrissur in Kerala was awarded the maiden scholarship. The top criteria for the selection is that the candidate has to be a female Indian national who should be residing in India and have completed a Masters of Research degree within the past 10 years.