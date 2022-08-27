Rains, thunderstorm likely in various parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thundershower in north Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

Few heavy falls are also likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Hot and humid is likely in other parts of the country. According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents were penetrating in upper parts of Sindh and Balochistan. A westerly wave was also present over upper/western parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy falls) occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded was Balochistan: Quetta (Samungli 118mm), Sibbi 40, Muslim Bagh 20, Pishin 17, Chaman 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 85, Lower 30), Mirkhani 55, Malam Jabba 52, Pattan 49, Kalam 42, Drosh 41, Saidu Sharif 40, DI Khan (City) 38, Chitral 29, Kalam 19, Cherat 14, Mardan 13, Parachinar 12, Kakul 11, Bannu 10, Peshawar, Balakot 08, Bacha Khan (Airport), Takht bai 04, Kashmir: Garhi Dupta 47, Muzaffarabad (1 Airport 17, City 02) ), Kotli 10, Rawalakot 06 Punjab: Joharabad 32, Leh 31, Hafizabad 29, Sargodha 23, Khanewal, Jhang, Bhakkar 21, Multan (Airport 16, City 08), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 12, Kachhari 08), Noor pur Thal 11, Kot Addu 09, Lahore (Airport), Murree, Sargodha 08, Islamabad (Saidpur 07, Bokra 04, Golra 03), Rahim Yar Khan 18, DG Khan 06, Okara 04, Khanpur, Mandi Bahauddin, Chakwal 03, Mangala 02, Sialkot 01, Sindh: Mohenjo Daro 38, Sukkur 10, Padidan, Chhor 07, Jacobabad, Tando Jam 06, Tharparkar (Chhachro 05, Delhi, Islamkot 04), Rohri 02, Khairpur 02, Mirpurkhas, Badin 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 17, Babusar 16, Bagrot 14, Gilgit 12, Astore 11, Hunza 10, Chalas and Bunji 02mm.