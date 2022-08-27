Ghani for action against illegal appointments in SBBWU

Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ghani on Friday directed syndicate of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar to take action against illegal appointments in the varsity and submit its report to Senate within 30-day.

Presiding over special senate meeting of SBBWU here, the Acting Governor directed the Syndicate to look into the matter of illegal appointment in the light of the inquiry reports of the Higher Education Department, Governor Inspection Team, Model Statutes of the university and the University Act.

On the occasion the inquiry report of the Higher Education Department regarding the violation of the powers of the pro-vice chancellor of the university and the illegal decisions was also presented in the meeting.

The chairman Governor Inspection Team gave a detailed briefing to the senate meeting regarding the details and recommendations of the inquiry report. Chancellor SBBWU also exceeded the authority by ignoring merit in various appointments.

The meeting related to the inquiry report of the Department of Higher Education was told that the Pro Vice Chancellor also exceeded his authority and made administrative appointments.

In the Senate meeting, it was unanimously decided to send both the inquiry reports of the Governor Inspection Team and the Department of Higher Education to the Syndicate of the said University and directed the Syndicate to take action on the inquiry reports.

Chairman Governor Inspection Team Ahmed Hasan, Special Secretary Higher Education Department Rashid Pineda Khel, Acting Principal Secretary to Governor Saiful Islam, representatives of Finance and Establishment Departments, High Education Commission, VC SBBWU and other members of Senate were present in the meeting.