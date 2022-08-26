Meta informs Pakistan it doesn’t sell user data

ISLAMABAD: Meta the parent company of Facebook said that the company does not sell user information.

Arianne Jimenez, Privacy Policy Manager at Meta in the Asia Pacific apprised the reporters about the company’s policies to protect user data and information safety on its platforms.

The Meta representative said protecting people’s information is central to Meta’s vision which is why it designs privacy controls into its products with guidance from experts in areas like data protection and privacy law, security, interface design, engineering, product management, and public policy.

Jimenez emphasised that Meta doesn’t sell user info.

“Partners and third parties who have access to certain data are required to follow rules about how they can and cannot use and disclose the information,” she said.