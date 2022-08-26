PIA cancels Friday’s Quetta-bound flights

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has canceled its flights to Quetta, scheduled from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad on Friday, due to bad weather conditions and subsequent disruption in the communication system at the Quetta airport and its surroundings.

“The national flag carrier’s Quetta-bound flights from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad to Quetta have been canceled on Friday (August 26),” PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a brief press statement here.

PK-310 (Karachi-Quetta), PK-322 (Lahore-Quetta), and PK- 325 (Islamabad-Quetta) have been affected due to the prevailing weather conditions. The spokesman said the PIA management was closely monitoring the weather conditions and communications system, and the flight operations would be resumed as the situation improved.

He said restoring the flight operation to Quetta was foremost priority of the PIA because it was the only mode of communication in the given scenario caused by torrential rains and flash floods.