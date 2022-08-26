The launch of the Apple iPhone 14 series is just a few days away, and we are already learning a tonne of new information.

A Twitter user (@duanrui1205) uploaded a video of the purported iPhone 14 Pro unit ahead of the launch event on September 7 in India that shows off noticeable upgrades.

First, a new notch design in the shape of a “i” is present on the front panel. If this is the case, the front hole-punch cutout will also include a selfie camera sensor in addition to the facial ID sensors in the pill-shaped cutout.

The rear camera module appears to be larger and more projecting from the back.

A purple colour unit that changes to blue under bright light was displayed by the user. How the user was able to retrieve this fake unit remains unknown.

Although the iPhone 14 Pro specifications were not revealed, we do know what they are because of several leaks in the past.

Similar to last year and the year before, Apple is anticipated to introduce four new iPhone models this year. It was alleged, though, that Apple will not introduce a new small model. Instead, it might make the “Max” variant available.

According to the rumors, the iPhone 14 Max has a larger display (6.7 inches) sans the Pro Max model’s hefty price tag.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are anticipated to be part of the Pro lineup.

It’s expected that the new A16 bionic chipset and improved cameras will be included with both Pro devices.

According to a leak, Apple would equip the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 48-megapixel camera sensor.

Additionally, the pair might provide longer battery life. A 12-megapixel selfie camera, a 120Hz display, and 5G connection with Qualcomm’s improved 5G modem are some of the other standout features.

More information on pricing is awaited.