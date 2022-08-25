Daily Times

23 most beautiful beaches in world

Whether you are a beach walker, a water baby, or a seasoned sailor, it might be hard to resist the lure of a beautiful beach. They are places for enjoying the best of nature, getting into water sports, making a living, or just lying back and relaxing.

Here are 23 of the most beautiful beaches around the world:

  • Dreamland Beach, Bali
  •  Whitehaven Beach, Whitsunday Islands, Australia
  •  Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands
  • Hidden Beach, Islas Marietas, Mexico
  • Horseshoe Bay, Bermuda
  •  Lucky Bay, Australia
  • Pig Beach, Exumas, Bahamas
  • La Chiva Beach, Vieques, Puerto Rico
  • Navagio Beach, Zakynthos Island, Greece
  • Trunk Bay, St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands
  • Waipio Valley Beach, Big Island, Hawaii
  • Maya Bay, Thailand
  • Treasure Beach, Jamaica
  • Blue Lagoon, Nacula, Fiji
  • Palm Beach, Aruba
  • Vaeroy, Lofoten Islands, Norway
  • Kaputas Beach, Turkey
  • Cala Goloritze, Sardinia
  •  Long Beach, Vancouver Island, Canada
  • Cala Mitjana, Menorca, Spain
  •  Radhanagar Beach, Andaman Archipelago, India
  •  Ageeba Beach, Egypt
  • Diani Beach, Kenya

 

 

