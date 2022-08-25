23 most beautiful beaches in world

Whether you are a beach walker, a water baby, or a seasoned sailor, it might be hard to resist the lure of a beautiful beach. They are places for enjoying the best of nature, getting into water sports, making a living, or just lying back and relaxing. Here are 23 of the most beautiful beaches around the world: Dreamland Beach, Bali Whitehaven Beach, Whitsunday Islands, Australia Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands Hidden Beach, Islas Marietas, Mexico Horseshoe Bay, Bermuda Lucky Bay, Australia Pig Beach, Exumas, Bahamas La Chiva Beach, Vieques, Puerto Rico Navagio Beach, Zakynthos Island, Greece Trunk Bay, St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands Waipio Valley Beach, Big Island, Hawaii Maya Bay, Thailand Treasure Beach, Jamaica Blue Lagoon, Nacula, Fiji Palm Beach, Aruba Vaeroy, Lofoten Islands, Norway Kaputas Beach, Turkey Cala Goloritze, Sardinia Long Beach, Vancouver Island, Canada Cala Mitjana, Menorca, Spain Radhanagar Beach, Andaman Archipelago, India Ageeba Beach, Egypt Diani Beach, Kenya