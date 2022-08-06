Full sports program announced for World Beach Games in Bali

GENEVA: The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) and the Indonesia National Olympic Committee (NOC Indonesia) announced on Thursday the full sports program for the ANOC World Beach Games Bali 2023 in celebration of one year to go to the beach and water sport event. 3×3 Basketball, AirBadminton, Rowing Beach Sprint and Surfing (longboard and shortboard) have been added to the Bali 2023 core program of Open Water Swimming 5km & Beach Water Polo, Beach Soccer, Beach Handball, Individual Kata, Kite Foil, Beach Tennis, Aquathlon, Beach Volleyball 4×4 and Beach Wrestling. Acting ANOC President Robin Mitchell said: “We cannot wait to once again have the privilege of watching the world’s best athletes compete in a celebration of elite beach and water sports. In Bali we have excellent partners who we have no doubt will deliver an unforgettable event next year.” NOC Indonesia President Raja Sapta Oktohari added: “NOC Indonesia continues to work hard in ensuring Bali 2023 will be a success.