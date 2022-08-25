iPhone 14 launch: here’s everything we know so far

The new iPhone 14 series is scheduled to make its debut at Apple‘s next launch event on September 7 in India, which has been officially announced by the company.

Four models are expected to remain in the lineup for this year: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and an iPhone 14 Max in place of the iPhone 14 small.

The Max will essentially have a big 6.7-inch display without the Pro Max devices’ hefty price tags. It might nevertheless cost more than the iPhone 14, making the latter the least costly model in this year’s lineup.

The iPhone 14 might be on your list if you’re looking to get a new iPhone. However, according to rumours, the new standard model will resemble the iPhone 13 in most respects. Before the iPhone 14 goes on sale on September 7, here are seven things we already know about it.

Only the Pro versions are anticipated to receive a significant design improvement with the iPhone 14, which is rumoured to have a look comparable to the iPhone 13 series. That implies that the front and back will both feature the same dual rear camera module.

Like the iPhones from the previous year, the iPhone 14 is rumoured to have a glass back and aluminium frames.

Again, it will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display; however, a higher refresh rate might be supported. Instead of using the 60Hz display found in the iPhone 13, the screen may refresh at 90Hz.

The same Bionic A15 technology that powers the complete iPhone 13 line-up is rumoured to power the iPhone 14. Many Android manufacturers already do this, delivering an older processor with the basic model and a newer one with the pricier variant.

The iPhone 14 series will undoubtedly come with the most recent iOS 16 operating system.

The forthcoming iPhone 14 will reportedly include a twin camera arrangement on the back, just like the iPhone 13 did. The 12-megapixel primary camera on one of them is rumoured to be the same, while this one might contain a new ultra-wide-angle camera.

There may be some updated camera functions like a cinematic mode that is still not available on iPhones 12 and earlier.