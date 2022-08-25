Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin files for divorce after 25 years and accuses actor

Jennifer Flavin has filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone after 25 years of marriage. Just on Monday, DailyMail.com revealed Stallone had a giant tattoo of Jennifer on his right bicep covered up with a picture of Butkus, Rocky’s bull mastiff from the hit movies.

Flavin, who is 22 years younger than her 76-year-old husband, also hinted that it might all be over in an Instagram picture of her hugging their three daughters.

‘These girls are my priority,’ she wrote on the post August 10. ‘Nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever.’ Jennifer is no longer following her husband on Instagram.

Flavin filed for divorce on Friday in Palm Beach County, Florida, Closer Weekly first reported, and is claiming that Stallone has hidden their marital assets. According to divorce documents obtained by DailyMail.com, she claims Stallone ‘has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.

‘Moreover, the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings.’ Jennifer, who took her husbands last name, also seeking to restore her maiden name, Flavin. ‘I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues,’ Sly told DailyMail.com in a statement via his publicist. Flavin said in divorce docs, ‘The marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.’

Earlier this week, Stallone’s publicist insisted that all is well and Sly had wanted to update the tattoo – but it went wrong and was ‘unfixable’.

‘Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable,’ she said. ‘As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus. ‘Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+,’ Bega added. Stallone, 76, was showing off the tattoo of his wife as recently as August 7 with a photo on his Instagram page. But just nine days later on August 16 tattoo artist Zach Perez posted himself working on Stallone’s upper arm.

And his pictures showed the Flavin ink has gone and in its place is a picture of a little puppy.

Perez posted a picture of his artwork too, but took it down when commenters started asking why the star had covered up his wife’s picture.

Stallone’s third marriage had appeared to be one of the strongest in Hollywood until now, even though the couple’s romance had a rocky start.

They first dated in 1988 shortly after his brief second marriage to Brigitte Nielsen had gone south. They had met in a Beverly Hills restaurant when she was a 20-year-old model and he was suffering a temporary glitch with Rambo III – a movie that won him the Golden Raspberry for worst actor. But he then moved on to model Janice Dickinson who said he was the father of her little girl. He ended things with Flavin by sending her a letter by FedEx, which she called ‘sloppy.’

It was only after he and Dickinson split that DNA tests proved he was not the dad. He then got engaged to actress Angie Everhart but that fizzled and he again returned to Flavin. They married on May 17, 1997 at the posh Dorchester Hotel in London and with Stallone’s reputation as a playboy, few predicted they would last long. ‘I’m not naïve about what may go on when I’m not around – he’s a 45-year-old man – I can’t change the way he is,’ Flavin told People at the time. ‘Still, he’s not a cheating dog every day of the week,’ she added. ‘We spend five out of seven nights together, so I don’t know where he’d find the time.’ But last it did and just this May they celebrated their silver wedding anniversary.