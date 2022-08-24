Shaan to appear on the big screen as a ‘Spy’

Zarrar, Shaan Shahid’s much-awaited project is set to finally come onto the big screen next month, on September, 23.

The maestro star took to his social media for the announcement. As he said, “The wait is over! Zarrar releasing [on] 23rd September 2022.”

The trailer, which came out almost two years ago has had people gripped to the edge for quite some time. From an initial look it looks like a spy thriller movie. As a core theme it keeps some grand conspiracy as a major core theme. The country is being attacked from all sides and it captures how the foreign entities are trying to conspire against Pakistan.

The sequence shows how the religious extremists are planning commence an attack from within. On the other hand, it is hinted that the West and India is seen collaborating on some major propaganda against Pakistan. The trailer’s sequence ended with Nayyer Ejaz’s shot saying, “cheers to the dark future of Pakistan”.

Zarrar the main character from which the name of the project is borne is played by Shaan Shahid himself. He manages to overtake the terrorist group on his own all alone. He introduced himself being an agent of the special unit and a member of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). He is shown further working towards eliminating the threats.

Shaan rises as the antagonist in the spotlight who plans on taking hold of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal. Apart from just the rather captivating and straight-talking action, the film also happens have love story.

This occurs between the characters played by Shaan Shahid and Kiran Malik. According to Shaan Shahid, a Lollywood veteran the events of this movie are based on a true story.

This news has the fans and the public in general counting down the days for when they can finally get to watch this long-awaited project.